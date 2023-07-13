Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Gentherm Stock Performance

THRM stock opened at $54.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $1,167,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1,762.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after buying an additional 381,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,788,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

