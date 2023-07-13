Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Down 8.9%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 427,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 501,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
Genprex Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.31.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex
Genprex Company Profile
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genprex
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.