Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Down 8.9%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 427,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 501,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Genprex Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.31.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

Genprex Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Genprex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Genprex by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genprex during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.