Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.24. 36,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 79,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Genelux Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at $1,247,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at $920,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

