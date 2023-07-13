Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Trading Down 3.4%

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.30 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.30 ($0.44). Approximately 71,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 281,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

Geiger Counter Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,430.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About Geiger Counter

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

