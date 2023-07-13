GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 396 ($5.09).
Several brokerages have commented on GBG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 405 ($5.21) to GBX 410 ($5.27) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 335 ($4.31) to GBX 285 ($3.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 405 ($5.21) to GBX 410 ($5.27) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.
GB Group Stock Performance
GBG stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 236.20 ($3.04). The company had a trading volume of 2,404,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 212.40 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 658.50 ($8.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 273 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 308.57. The company has a market cap of £596.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.29.
GB Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider David Mathew bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £30,500 ($39,238.39). Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
GB Group Company Profile
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GB Group
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.