GateToken (GT) Market Cap Hits $430.99 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00013943 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $430.99 million and $1.40 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,663.97 or 1.00080526 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002128 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,703,326 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,703,326.3934382 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.25586944 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $898,293.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.