Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $547.54

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 547.54 ($7.04) and traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.33). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 558 ($7.18), with a volume of 32,015 shares changing hands.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £220.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4,369.23, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 550.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 513.62.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $4.68. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,538.46%.
About Fuller, Smith & Turner
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.
