FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $4.01 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 229,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Simmons First National as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $153,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $214,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Drilling acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $97,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 43,675 shares of company stock worth $710,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

