FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

