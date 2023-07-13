FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,401 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in LKQ by 135.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,492,000 after buying an additional 3,762,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in LKQ by 107.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,190,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,306,000 after buying an additional 1,135,960 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

