FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.59% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 173,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

