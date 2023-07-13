FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KJAN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of KJAN opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

