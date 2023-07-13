FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,468 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after buying an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after buying an additional 362,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

