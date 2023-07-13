FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.02 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $198.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.39 and a twelve month high of $202.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.18.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

