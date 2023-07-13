FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

