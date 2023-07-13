FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

