FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $74.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

