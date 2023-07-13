FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,775,000 after acquiring an additional 812,415 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 229,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,905 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 102,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

