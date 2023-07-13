FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2023

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEBFree Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a market cap of $656.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

