FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.19.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $400.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $379.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $403.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

