FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SMB stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

