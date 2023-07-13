FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 993 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6,439.6% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $250.90 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

