FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,974 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 61.2% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Meta Platforms by 44.9% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 6,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 40,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $309.34 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $309.45. The firm has a market cap of $792.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average of $209.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.