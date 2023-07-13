FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,283 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.42% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAPR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter worth $404,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $24.97 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

