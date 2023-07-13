Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 5,924 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.53. 7,721,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,958,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

