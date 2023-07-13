Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $437.74. 981,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.62 and its 200 day moving average is $382.35. The stock has a market cap of $415.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.