Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $6.78 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 127,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.01. The company had a trading volume of 647,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,143. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.16 and its 200-day moving average is $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

