Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $42,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 431,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,473,000 after acquiring an additional 146,759 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5,906.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 100,285 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $329,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RSP stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,225. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.