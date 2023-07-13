FLC Capital Advisors Invests $326,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $271.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.