FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,240 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

About FirstEnergy



FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

