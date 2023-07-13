First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.0 %

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NYSE TEL opened at $142.68 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $143.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

