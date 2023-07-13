First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $511,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 113.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile



Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

