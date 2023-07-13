First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.55 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Amgen Trading Up 0.8 %

AMGN opened at $225.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.07. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

