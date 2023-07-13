First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Dollar General by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

DG stock opened at $168.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.20. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.