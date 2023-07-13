First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.3% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 238,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,771,000. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 226,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. CL King started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $52.46 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.