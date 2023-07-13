First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Trading Down 1.8%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

