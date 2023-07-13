Financial Contrast: Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) and Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) and Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Digital Brands Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lands’ End has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Lands’ End’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Brands Group -232.49% N/A -51.33% Lands’ End -0.76% -3.07% -1.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

2.4% of Digital Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Lands’ End shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Digital Brands Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lands’ End shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Lands’ End’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Brands Group $13.97 million 0.26 -$38.04 million ($57.80) -0.01 Lands’ End $1.56 billion 0.18 -$12.53 million ($0.36) -24.39

Lands’ End has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Brands Group. Lands’ End is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Brands Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Digital Brands Group and Lands’ End, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lands’ End 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lands’ End has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.98%. Given Lands’ End’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lands’ End is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Summary

Lands’ End beats Digital Brands Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc. engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men. It sells its products under the Bailey 44, Harper & Jones, Stateside, Sunnyside, DSTLD, Sundry, and ACE Studios brand names. The company sells directly to the consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc. operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel. It sells its products through e-commerce and company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Lands' End Lighthouse, Squall, Tugless Tank, Drifter, Outrigger, and Marinac, Beach Living brands, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Little Black Suit, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands. Lands' End, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

