Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

