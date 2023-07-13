Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Trimmed by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,042 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,804,000 after acquiring an additional 640,560 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,589,000 after buying an additional 2,143,402 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,507,000 after buying an additional 89,136 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,427,000 after buying an additional 516,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,750,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after buying an additional 299,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,465. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.