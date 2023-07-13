Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.21

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 34786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,988 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.