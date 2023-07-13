Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 3.9%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.72. 584,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,178,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $939.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
