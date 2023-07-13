Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 3.9%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.72. 584,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,178,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $939.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.95 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

