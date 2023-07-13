F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading Up 1.8%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 862.12 ($11.09) and last traded at GBX 862 ($11.09). Approximately 351,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 423,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 847 ($10.90).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 884.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 912.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -907.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 43.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,473.68%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

