Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Lowered by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 808,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $66,556,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,063 shares of company stock worth $8,873,797. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $93.05 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.24 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.