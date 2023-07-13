Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $197.50 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $19.86 or 0.00062786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $197.50 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,638.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.77 or 0.00324813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.69 or 0.00874526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00526393 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000113 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00125588 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,923,466 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

