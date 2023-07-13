Ergo (ERG) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $85.69 million and $318,277.78 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,574.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00325755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.77 or 0.00928123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00536261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00062174 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00129293 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,409,621 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

