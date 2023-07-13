ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Volume Hits $89.75

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and $89.75 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,639.49 or 0.99960947 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01025486 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $185.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

