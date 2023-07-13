Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Trading 9.8% Higher

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.64. 4,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Equatorial Energia Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36.

Equatorial Energia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0069 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Equatorial Energia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, distributes electricity in Brazil. It operates through Transmission sector, Sanitation sector, Energy Distribution, Transmission, Renewables, Distributed Generation, Sanitation, Energy Trading, Telecommunications, and Services segments. The company distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of Maranhão State with a concession area of approximately 332,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.5 million consumers; and 144 municipalities of Pará State with a concession area covering 1,248,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.6 million consumers.

