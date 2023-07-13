Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Up 18.1 %
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.