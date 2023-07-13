Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enservco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

