Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,223,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 875,011 shares.The stock last traded at $3.66 and had previously closed at $3.57.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 122.04%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3076 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 97.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 387,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Enel Chile by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Enel Chile by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

