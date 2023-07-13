Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Encompass Health worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.